More healthcare providers test positive in Mysuru, Kodagu

More number of healthcare providers in Mysuru and Kodagu are testing positive to COVID-19.
A 35-year-old health worker from Murnad in Madikeri taluk is among four persons tested positive in Kodagu on Saturday. Other patients include a 33-year-old man with Bengaluru travel history; a 14-year-old primary contact of a COVID-19 patient from Sirangala in Somawarapet taluk; and an 8-year–old primary contact of a patient from Hulase in Kushalnagar.
In Mysuru, a doctor, who was running a clinic near St .Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road, has tested positive.
Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Friday evening issued an alert asking those who took treatment from the doctor and the public who visited the clinic and others who came in contact with the doctor to register their names calling the district control room 0821-2423800 or the helpline 1077.
The contacts had been asked to go into self-quarantine in the interest of public health.
A doctor from a cancer hospital had tested positive recently in Mysuru and three doctors had contracted the infection in Kodagu.
