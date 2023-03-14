ADVERTISEMENT

More grants have been released for residential schools in Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka: CM

March 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School built at a cost of ₹22.50 crore at Shivapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with schoolchildren during his visit to Shivapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that more grants have been released during his tenure to residential schools in Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

He was inaugurating the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School built at a cost of ₹22.50 crore at Shivapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday. The residential school is spread over nine acres of land.

Mr. Bommai said that his government has given more grants than the previous governments to the education and health sectors. In the recent budget, the education and health sectors have been allocated 12% and 11% grants, respectively, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that in the current fiscal, the government has given sanction for construction of 9,500 classrooms and directions have been issued to complete work on at least 8,000 classrooms by June-July. “This apart, special grants have been given for the repair of school buildings. New high schools and PU colleges have been sanctioned. If children get education, then, living a life of self-reliance is be possible,” he said.

Mr. Bommai emphasised the need for building logical thinking among children as it will help them boost their memory power. He urged children to realise the significance of student life and keep on learning throughout their lives.

Vice-chairman of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation D.S. Malagi and chairman of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Basavaraj Kelagar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US