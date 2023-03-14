More grants have been released for residential schools in Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka: CM

March 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that more grants have been released during his tenure to residential schools in Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

He was inaugurating the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School built at a cost of ₹22.50 crore at Shivapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday. The residential school is spread over nine acres of land.

Mr. Bommai said that his government has given more grants than the previous governments to the education and health sectors. In the recent budget, the education and health sectors have been allocated 12% and 11% grants, respectively, he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the current fiscal, the government has given sanction for construction of 9,500 classrooms and directions have been issued to complete work on at least 8,000 classrooms by June-July. “This apart, special grants have been given for the repair of school buildings. New high schools and PU colleges have been sanctioned. If children get education, then, living a life of self-reliance is be possible,” he said.

Mr. Bommai emphasised the need for building logical thinking among children as it will help them boost their memory power. He urged children to realise the significance of student life and keep on learning throughout their lives.

Vice-chairman of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation D.S. Malagi and chairman of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Basavaraj Kelagar and others were present.