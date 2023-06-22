More funds promised for school for wards of headload workers

June 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

MLC and former Minister for Education H. Vishwanath, who visited the government higher primary school at the APMC yard at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi on Thursday, has promised to get more funds for the development of the school.

Mr. Vishwanath, who earlier took steps to get funds for the Srimati Shivalingappa Shankaragouda Balanagoudra Government Higher Primary School, said that he would speak to the District in-charge Minister for Dharwad on the issue of providing more funds for development. The children at the school are mainly those of headload workers (hamalis) at the APMC yard.

Speaking during his visit, Mr. Vishwanath said that it was important that the children of the school learnt English as it would enhance their communication skills, which was crucial in the present competitive era.

Along with Kannada, the children should be taught other languages too so that when they go out of State for various jobs, language would not be a problem for them, he said.

“This is the first school in India for children of the headload workers. Children of the workers too should get good education. I will try to get the school infrastructure improved. I will also think over adopting the school,” he said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath, Block Education Officer Ashok Sindgi, headmistress A.P. Beedikar, award winning teacher Ramu Mulagi, office bearer of Hamali workers association Gurusiddappa Ambiger and others were present.