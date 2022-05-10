‘More funds needed to ensure proper supply of drinking water’

The State Government had not released sufficient funds to manage drinking water supply in rural areas during the summer, alleged former Minister and JD(S) leader H.K.Kumaraswamy.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr.Kumaraswamy said each assembly constituency required ₹ 2 crore to manage the situation. However, the government had allocated only ₹ 20 lakh. “At least ₹1.25 lakh is required to drill a new borewell. With this amount, how can we manage the situation? The government should allocate more funds”, he said.

The Minister in charge of the district had not held the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting in the last year. He should convene a meeting immediately to discuss the problems bothering the district, said Mr. Kumaraswamy, who represents Sakleshpur constituency in the State Assembly.

Responding to a question on JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda’s recent comments on the party leadership, he said Mr. Marithibbe Gowda had recommended a candidate for Legislative Council polls from the graduates’ constituency. The party chose H.K.Ramu as the candidate. “Mr. Marithibbe Gowda has been upset with the party’s decision. We will convince him”, he said. He also appealed to the people of Hassan to participate in the JD(S) party’s rally in Bengaluru on Friday. The party has organized a meeting to mark the valedictory of the party’s Jaladhare yatre.