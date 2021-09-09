More funds for housing complexes

Hassan

09 September 2021 19:23 IST

The housing complexes being constructed by Shivamogga City Corporation at Gopishetti Koppa and Govindapura in Shivamogga city will get basic infrastructure facilities at a cost of ₹7.61 crore, said Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa on Thursday.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, chaired a meeting to clear the proposals for grants under Nagaroththana Project and Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojana (MGNVY) in Shivamogga.

The corporation had taken up the construction of housing complexes with ground-plus-two floors under the Nagaroththana Project by spending ₹100 crore. So far the corporation had approval for spending ₹92.39 crore. The meeting gave its approval to spend the remaining amount.

The meeting also cleared the proposal to spend ₹5.15 crore under the MGNVY for constructing a gym and a library at Seegehatti, and development of parks, among other works in the city.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Shivamogga Mayor Sunita Appanna, Commissioner Chidanad Vatare and other officers were present.