‘More forest fires this year owing to heavy rain followed by rise in temperature’

March 09, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Mangaluru/Bengaluru

Some parts of the State, in particular the Western Ghats, have been witnessing forest fires for the last few days. The Forest Department has attributed the spike in forest fires to the heavy rains last year, followed by a rise in temperature over the past few days.

There have been frequent incidences of fires on the grasslands of the ghat slopes between Shiradi Ghat and Kudremukh Ghat since about a month.

Good burning material

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Raj Kishore Singh said that this year has seen more forest fires compared to last year and this was due to heavy rainfall last year. “This year, the forest fires have increased due to very heavy rainfall followed by the hot weather in recent days. The heavy downpour has created good burning material in the forest and as a result of this, we are witnessing many fire incidents,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh added that it is too tentative to give out numbers to say there has been a spurt in forest fires. “We are hopeful that this spell of forest fires will be over soon,” he said.

Problem of gutsy winds

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Conservator of Forests N.E. Kranthi said fire lines could not prevent the spread of fire this time as gusty winds spread sparkles even beyond 30 ft.

The personnel were able to contain fire to grasslands without allowing it to spread to trees (crown fire). While his division has sprayers and blowers to contain fire, uneven and hilly terrain was the challenge to carry those equipment, Mr. Kranthi said.

Long-term impact

Environmentalist Dinesh Holla of Sahyadri Sanchaya feared that frequent forest fires have the potential of seriously affecting life in the riverine system of the Western Ghats, while such fires also affect the environment and ecology.

Frequent fires at the same place completely destroys grasses, including their roots, he said, which was taking place for the last about five years following the impact of various projects that had caused landslides on the ghats. Even Shola Forests are getting dried up and fire from grasslands easily crosses to another valley, he said. Such an erosion would destroy rainwater retaining capacity of Ghat slopes causing flash floods during the Monsoon and drought in Summer, he cautioned.

Containment measures

When asked about the containment measures undertaken by the forest department to address forest fires in the state, Mr. Singh said that the Forest Department staff were on the ground and continuously monitoring the situation.

“Our focus is on early detection which is done through timely alerts by satellites. We have also written to the Indian Air Force seeking their support if there are any major forest fires. So far all the fires that have occurred are ground fires so we do not need their help to douse these ground fires,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Holla said that more needs to be done to bridge the gap between the department and local residents as people’s involvement was crucial in containing forest fire. Last week Kelshi villagers in Yellapura taluk of Uttara Kannada district joined hands with personnel to douse fire on a 7 km stretch of the ghat, he noted.