‘More focus on research in management needed’

Director of IIM Tiruchirapalli Pavankumar Singh says most of the sectors have seen advent of new technologies

Director of IIM Tiruchirapalli Pavankumar Singh delivering keynote address at the two-day National Conference on Business Management organised by the Kousali Institute of Management Studies at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of IIM Tiruchirapalli Pavankumar Singh says most of the sectors have seen advent of new technologies

Director of IIM Tiruchirapalli Pavankumar Singh has said that researchers should focus on study of current affairs, economy, management issues and inflow as most of the sectors have seen advent of new technologies.

Delivering a keynote address on “Latest trends in economy, business and management” at the two-day National Conference on Business Management organised by Kousali Institute of Management Studies at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that management institutes should conduct research on the latest developments in areas such as finance, commerce and how they have impacted the management sector.

Mr. Pavankumar Singh said that with Indian economy becoming one of the powerful economies in the world, many Indian companies have made a mark at the global level. In tune with the latest advancements in various sectors, researches should come up with new research techniques, he added.

Businessman Rajendra Belagaunkar said that students should prepare themselves for the current business demands and equip themselves with multiple skills so as to compete at the global level.

In the next 20 years, the Indian economy will double and keeping in mind the future requirements, management institutes should adapt novel teaching techniques, he said.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University M.S. Subash said that while researches are taking place in the fields of engineering, medical, law and management in a satisfactory way, the same could not be said about management studies.

“Management institutes should focus more on research and in the upcoming days institutes should develop a friendly environment in academics,” he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that the university has earmarked ₹2 crore budget for the sake of students and teachers.

Karnatak University Registrar Yashpal Ksheersagar, Dean Ramesh Kulkarni, Director of KIMS A.M. Kadakol and others were present.