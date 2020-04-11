More fever clinics in Dharwad district

Assuring that steps were being taken to ensure that private medical practitioners opened their clinics to offer services to outpatients, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has said that the district administration was setting up additional fever clinics to offer medical assistance to the general public.

Speaking at an interaction with media regional chiefs and chief reporters of electronic and print media here on Friday, Ms. Deepa said that she was aware of the problem and steps had already been taken to address the issue. More fever clinics would help the people, she said.

Appreciating the cooperation extended by the media in sensitising the general public on COVID-19-related restrictions and precautionary measures and in pointing out the problem areas, she said that the district administration was doing everything to implement the government directions which were being modified based on the day-to-day developments related to the pandemic.

To a query on more number of vendors frequenting residential localities, she said that teams would be sent to check that. Only vendors permitted by the district administration would be allowed to visit localities to sell vegetables and they followed the safety guidelines.

She said that food and accommodation were being provided to around 3,000 persons, including migrant workers and the destitute. They were also being provided necessary healthcare facilities and medicines apart from holding counselling sessions for them from Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (DIMHANS)

As per the government order, 60 % of BPL card holders had already been distributed foodgrains.

There were some issues with people lining up in front of banks to withdraw monetary assistance given for Jandhan account holders and they had been sorted out.

Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale and Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Zuber and others were present.