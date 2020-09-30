More deaths in Hassan

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection has been on the rise in Hassan district. As many as nine people died on Wednesday, according to the district bulletin. With that, the total number of deaths due to the infection rose to 331 in the district.

Among them six are native of Hassan taluk, two are from Channaryaapatna and one from another district. Besides that 451 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the day, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,044.

Among the fresh cases reported on the day, 23 are from Alur, 35 from Arkalgud, 78 from Arsikere, 15 from Belur, 55 from Channarayapatna, 193 from Hassan, 41 from Holenarsipur, 10 from Sakleshpur and one from another district, the bulletin added.