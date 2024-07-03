More crest gates opened to release water from Tunga reservoir

Following the incessant rains in the catchment areas, the inflow into Tunga Reservoir at Gajanur has increased, forcing the officials to open 14 gates to release water.

As of Wednesday evening, of 22 gates, 14 were opened, and the outflow was at the rate of 18,000 cusecs.

Several parts of Tirthahalli and Sringeri taluks, which form the catchment areas for the reservoir, have been receiving incessant rains. The water level in the reservoir reached its maximum level of 588.24 ft on June 27, the day when only two crest gates were opened to release water.

On July 3, 2023, the water level stood at 586.11 ft. The inflow is around 18,000 cusecs and the entire inflow is being released through the crest gates, according to the officials.

As of Wednesday morning, Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 19.64 mm in the previous 24 hours. Tirthahalli taluk recorded 37.5 mm, Sagar – 32.6 mm, Sorab – 11.8 mm, Hosanagar – 39.3 mm, Shivamogga taluk – 6.2 mm, Bhadravathi – 5.3 mm and Shikaripur taluk recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall.