GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More crest gates opened to release water from Tunga reservoir

Published - July 03, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Two crest gates of Tunga reservoir at Gajanur near Shivamogga were opened on June 27 as the water level reached the maximum level.

Two crest gates of Tunga reservoir at Gajanur near Shivamogga were opened on June 27 as the water level reached the maximum level. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Following the incessant rains in the catchment areas, the inflow into Tunga Reservoir at Gajanur has increased, forcing the officials to open 14 gates to release water.

As of Wednesday evening, of 22 gates, 14 were opened, and the outflow was at the rate of 18,000 cusecs.

Several parts of Tirthahalli and Sringeri taluks, which form the catchment areas for the reservoir, have been receiving incessant rains. The water level in the reservoir reached its maximum level of 588.24 ft on June 27, the day when only two crest gates were opened to release water.

On July 3, 2023, the water level stood at 586.11 ft. The inflow is around 18,000 cusecs and the entire inflow is being released through the crest gates, according to the officials.

As of Wednesday morning, Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 19.64 mm in the previous 24 hours. Tirthahalli taluk recorded 37.5 mm, Sagar – 32.6 mm, Sorab – 11.8 mm, Hosanagar – 39.3 mm, Shivamogga taluk – 6.2 mm, Bhadravathi – 5.3 mm and Shikaripur taluk recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall.

Related Topics

Karnataka / water / environmental issues / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.