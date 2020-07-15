More COVID deaths in Belagavi district

Three more persons have died of COVID-19 in Belagavi district. The test results of these persons who died on Sunday were declared on Wednesday, confirming that the virus was behind the fatalities.

These push the death toll to 17 in the district.

Two of them are from the city, while another is from Athani. One is a 54-year-old man from Anagol and the other is a 77-year=old man from Kumaraswamy Layout. The third is a 45-year-old female from Athani.

Three persons have been discharged from the district hospital and 183 active cases are under monitoring at the hospital.