More Congress ticket sought for Kuruba community leaders during the ensuing parliamentary polls

October 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has demanded increased number of ticket for Kuruba community leaders in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The community has a significant share in population of the State. The Congress should significantly increase the number of ticket given to the community’s leaders in the coming Parliamentary polls, he said.

He was speaking at the All India Shepherds India International Convention in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has released over ₹30,000 crore for the development of the community.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister F.S. Kulaste, Andhra Pradesh Minister Ushashree Charan and Mr. Siddaramaiah were among the Kuruba community leaders who were felicitated during the convention.

The convention passed a list of resolutions, including submitting a memorandum to the Central and State governments to list Kurubas in Karnataka and other synonymous castes in other States under the Scheduled Tribes.

The other demands include providing horizontal reservation to OBCs under the women’s quota in State legislatures and Parliament, according national monument status to Nandagad village where Sangolli Rayanna was martyred, grant of lands to sheep-grazers, setting up mobile health care facilities for shepherds and their sheep.

Sri Niranjananandapuri Swami of Kaginele Guru Peetha, Bhushan Raje Holkar of the Indore royal family, All India Shepherds India International Convention leaders H.M. Revanna, H. Vishwanath, Bandeppa Kashempur, Vivekrao Patil, M. Ramachandrappa and others attended the convention.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress leader Lakshman Rao Chingle, community leaders and others were present.