More Congress leaders seek implementation of caste census report

The debate on the Socio-economic and Educational Census — popularly known as caste census in Karnataka — is gaining momentum with several Congress leaders demanding its implementation without any further delay.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, MLC, said that the government should implement the caste census report at any cost, even if it resulted in the fall of the government.

Speaking after releasing the book Meesalatiya Olamukha (the inner face of reservation) here, Mr. Hariprasad said the Congress had announced in its poll manifesto that the caste census report would be implemented in Karnataka.

“There is no point in further delaying its implementation by the government. If there are minor discrepancies in the caste census report, they should be discussed and corrected. I have been saying this since the beginning and I am still saying it. If its implementation will lead to the fall of the government, let it fall. There should be no compromise on this issue and implementing the caste census report will benefit everyone and help the development of backward communities,” he said.

Hitting back at former MP D.K. Suresh’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take a cautious step on the issue of caste census, Mr Hariprasad said: “I do not know who has warned. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has again said yesterday that the report would be implemented even if the world is divided. I think Mr. Suresh should go through the manifesto and speak. Those who have respect for the Congress manifesto, those who have respect for what Rahul Gandhi has said have to agree,” he said.

“The Congress was started by 77 people initially. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Dalits, women, the working class and those from major communities were included, and the party grew in size. Now, if the caste census is accepted, the party will get strength from the backward classes as well,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the delay in releasing the caste census report could have been due to some unavoidable reasons.

“It is now being placed in the Cabinet. With the government having spent around ₹160 crore on caste census, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) may raise objections. The CAG can question the government on the expenses if the report is not released,” he said.

Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan also spoke about Mr. Gandhi announcement on implementing the caste census report

“This is not something that our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is telling now. I do not know if it is being taken up in the Cabinet for discussion. I have only learnt this from the media. Our party high command — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge — have announced this before the Lok Sabha elections itself. When they have decided, we cannot cross the line,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Mysuru, BJP State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Chief Minister himself had brought up the issue of caste census report only to divert public attention from the controversy over alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife.

“If the Chief Minister had genuine concern to implement the caste census report, then he could have done it in the previous term itself. Why did he not do?,” he wondered.