More cases in Shivamogga, Hassan

Hassan

01 September 2021 23:06 IST

Shivamogga reported 31 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Among them, seven were from Shivamogga taluk, nine from Tirthahalli, one in Shikaripur, eight in Sagar, two in Hosanagar and four from out of the district. As many as 278 people are under treatment in the district. So far 1,060 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Hassan reported 82 fresh cases and two deaths on the day. So far 1,331 people have died in the district. Of the fresh cases, three were from Alur, six were from Araalgud, four were in Arsikere, 11 in Belur, 12 in Channarayapatna, 29 in Hassan, eight in Holenarsipur, seven in Sakleshpur and two more from out of the district. As many as 948 people are under treatment in the district.

Advertising

Advertising