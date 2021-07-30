More cases in Shivamogga, Hassan

Hassan

30 July 2021 19:28 IST

Shivamogga district reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Friday. With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 1,042. Among the fresh cases, 11 are from Shivamogga taluk, nine from Bhadravati, 10 in Thirthahalli, three in Shikaripur, four in Sagar, eight in Hosanagar, two in Sorab and two more from other districts. As many as 428 people are under treatment in the district.

Hassan district reported 136 fresh cases and with that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,06,561. So far 1,266 people have died due to the infection. As many as 1,089 people are under treatment. Among them, 37 are in the intensive care unit, said a bulletin issued Eom/

