More ayurveda, homeopathy colleges will be set up: Pralhad Joshi

December 10, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the objective of promoting Indian systems of medicine, the Union government had decided to set up new colleges of ayurveda and homeopathy with state-of-the-art facilities, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said.

Inaugurating the Graduation Day of Dakshin Bharath Hindi Prachar Sabha’s (DBHPS) B.D. Jatti Homeopathic Medical College and PG Research Centre and C.B. Guttal Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment had surpassed allopathy in healing several chronic diseases. And the entire world was looking at India to adopt the Indian systems of medicines, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that graduates of BAMS and BHMS had a crucial role to play in taking up advanced research and development (R&D) in both systems of medicine and making India a global player in the field of medicine. The government had already started setting up new medical colleges and hospitals to promote Indian systems of medicine and the AYUSH ministry was taking several measures. At AIIMS too, ayurveda and homeopathy departments had been set up now, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus had now shifted from allopathy to ayurveda and homeopathy. Plans also had been chalked out to introduce medical and technical education in regional languages, he said.

Presiding over the Graduation Day, Mr. Gehlot said that through National Education Policy-2020, students had now been given the facility of flexible learning. NEP would transform the education system and make India ‘Atmanirbhar’, he said adding that under NEP, learning in regional languages would get a boost.

The Governor said that of late, people had reposed faith in ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy and the young graduates of BAMS and BHMA should take it forward.

Chairman of Advisory Board of DBHPS and Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri briefed about the activities of the educational institutes run by DBHPS.

On the occasion, 50 rank-holders were honoured with merit certificates. In all, 135 students received graduate and post-graduate degrees.