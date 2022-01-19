More arrests in ghee adulteration racket

The Mysuru district police has arrested three more persons in the Nandini ghee adulteration racket, taking the total arrests to seven.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chetan said police inquiry was still underway and two more key persons involved are yet to be arrested. So far, the police has learnt that the accused had marketed adulterated ghee online and sold to several shops in different parts of the State. The racket was unearthed in a rented godown in Hosahundi on the outskirts of Mysuru last month. Even as the police had registered a case and was conducting an inquiry, the vigilance squad of Karnataka Milk Federation had been activated to conduct raids across the State to identify fake and adulterated products of Nandini.

With regard to the clash between youths belonging to Dalit and upper caste communities in Arasinakere in Jayapura hobli on the outskirts of Mysuru over disposal of paper plates after eating from a pushcart, Mr. Chetan said the police had registered cases based on the complaint and counter-complaint.

He said Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Shivakumar had been appointed as the inquiry officer for both cases.