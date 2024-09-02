GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Morality is Freedom’ campaign this month

Published - September 02, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind women’s wing will conduct a month-long campaign, “Morality is Freedom”, across the country throughout September.

The campaign aims at creating awareness about moral values essential to a civilisation and an evolving society that respects the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Legal and psychological counsellors, community leaders and religious scholars will tour various towns and villages and address youth. Events will be held on school and college campus.

Efforts will be made to bring scholars from different religions together and inspire the youth about morality and value systems.

The organisation has condemned the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. Similar incidents have been reported from various States like Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, it said.

“We also have on record the report of the association of democratic reforms that says 151 Parliament members have cases pending against them related to atrocities on women. The Justice Hema Committee has exposed the dangers faced by women working in the entertainment industry,” it said.

“There needs to be a concerted effort at protecting our women and girls. The organisation and all its wings will work with other stakeholders towards this goal,” it said in a release.

