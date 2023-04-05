ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim youth thrashed for talking to a Christian girl near Mangaluru

April 05, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated April 06, 2023 12:13 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said the complainant, the girl, and the accused persons are from the same area, and know each other

The Hindu Bureau

A videograb showing people at the site of the incident. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth for talking to a girl from another community. The alleged assault occurred near an Indian Oil petrol bunk in Ujire of Belthangady taluk on Tuesday.

The police said the arrested persons are Dinesh and Nitesh, both from Totattady village, Avinash from Somanthadkka village, and Sachin from Mundaje village, all in Belthangady taluk.

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, said he finished his work at a catering unit in Mangaluru and boarded a KSRTC bus from Mangaluru bound for Chikkamagaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He took a ticket for Charmadi-Kakkinje village and he travelled by sitting next to a Christian girl, who is from the same area. The accused Nitesh was travelling in the same bus.

When the bus reached Belthangady, the girl got off. As the bus stopped near the petrol bunk, in Ujire, around 5.30 p.m., a group of people including the accused persons got into the bus.

Nitesh and the other accused persons made Mr. Jahir alight from the bus. They showed a video clipping of his talk with the girl and assaulted him.

Mr. Jahir’s friend Sameer, who tried to intervene, also received blows. “You are saved this time. But if you repeat the same next time, we will not spare you,” an accused reportedly said, Mr. Jahir said in the complaint to the police.

A video clip showing bystanders asking the accused persons not to harm Mr. Jahir went viral on social media.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said the complainant, the girl, and the accused persons are from the same area, and know each other.

The four arrested persons have been accused of offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US