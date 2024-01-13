Moral policing, gang rape: FSL team visits spots connected to the crime

January 13, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The investigation into the case of “moral policing” and alleged gang rape in Hanagal of Haveri district on January 8 continued with teams of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visiting various places connected to the crime to collect samples and evidence.

According to the 26-year old victim’s account, seven persons were involved in this case of “moral policing” during which they barged into a private lodge where the couple was staying and thrashed and abused them. As per the victim’s statement, she was raped thrice at three different places in the forest area. The police and the FSL team from Davangere visited the spots on Friday and Saturday and conducted the ‘panchanama’.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police, Eastern Range, Thyagarajan visited the crime scene on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the probe. The police have so far arrested three persons in connection with the case and they are in police custody.

Stringent punishment sought

On Saturday former Minister B.C. Patil, accompanied by BJP’s district president Saiddaraj Kalkoti and others visited the residence of the victim and handed over a cheque for ₹25,000. The victim told the BJP members that she was offered money and advised not to make rape charges before the police.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Patil expressed shock over the incident and disappointment over the “slow progress” of investigation by the police.

He said that even five days after the incident not all those involved had been traced. Alleging that law and order had collapsed in Haveri district, he demanded stringent action against the police sub-inspector and the circle inspector of police of Hanagal.

Mr. Patil alleged that the Congress’s pro-minority stand was only limited to vote-bank politics and till date none of the Congress leaders had visited the victim.