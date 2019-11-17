Moral policing at tourist spots a cause for concern

Incidents of moral policing reported at tourists spots in Tirthahalli taluk in recent times have become a cause for concern.

The Malur police recently arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a boy and a girl belonging to different communities while they were on a visit to Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary. Both victims were studying at a private college in Shivamogga city and had been to Mandagadde as part of an academic assignment. The arrested objected to the students taking a selfie together on the banks of the Tunga river and assaulted them. Video footage of the assault captured by one of the accused on his mobile phone subsequently went viral. Fourteen persons were said to be involved in the assault; the other 10 accused are absconding.

A similar incident of moral policing was reported near Kundadri hill in Tirthahalli taluk in August. Ajay Kumar Sharma, an activist and travel enthusiast, told The Hindu that to avoid such incidents in the future, surveillance cameras need to be installed at tourist spots and security guards deployed there.