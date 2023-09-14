Mop-up round UGNEET: Permission extended to allotted candidates

September 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed that the candidates who have already been allotted medical undergraduate seats can also participate in the medical mop-up round along with the unallotted candidates.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Thursday that the decision has been taken in the background of 482 ‘P’ (Private) seats and 37 ‘G’ (Government) undergraduate medical seats remaining unfilled due to non-payment of fees.

According to the release, the permission applies to students who have been allotted medical seats and reported to the colleges in the first two rounds of UGNEET and candidates who have been allotted seats in UGNEET, but have not paid fees and not reported to the colleges.

It has been clarified that the seat allotted in the mop-up round would be final and the earlier allotted seat shall be cancelled once the seat is allotted in the mop-up round.

All candidates interested in participating in the mop-up round will have to pay a caution deposit. Fresh option entry will be allowed for all participating candidates. Candidate should compulsorily join the allotted college.

