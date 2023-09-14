ADVERTISEMENT

Mop-up round UGNEET: Permission extended to allotted candidates

September 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has informed that the candidates who have already been allotted medical undergraduate seats can also participate in the medical mop-up round along with the unallotted candidates.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Thursday that the decision has been taken in the background of 482 ‘P’ (Private) seats and 37 ‘G’ (Government) undergraduate medical seats remaining unfilled due to non-payment of fees.

According to the release, the permission applies to students who have been allotted medical seats and reported to the colleges in the first two rounds of UGNEET and candidates who have been allotted seats in UGNEET, but have not paid fees and not reported to the colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been clarified that the seat allotted in the mop-up round would be final and the earlier allotted seat shall be cancelled once the seat is allotted in the mop-up round.

All candidates interested in participating in the mop-up round will have to pay a caution deposit. Fresh option entry will be allowed for all participating candidates. Candidate should compulsorily join the allotted college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US