Mooting helps law students hone debating skills, says judge

20 teams are participating in International Law Moot Court Competition at KSLU in Hubballi

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 20, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka Anant R. Hegde has emphasised the need for participation in moot court competitions to hone one’s debating skills.

Speaking at the inauguration of the eighth International Law Moot Court Competition at Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) and KSLU Law School in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said that participation in moot courts will help law students understand practical aspects of court proceedings.

Mr. Hegde, who shared his experiences and journey in the profession of law, threw light on important things that law students should keep in mind before going on to make a career in the legal profession. Referring to various developments in the legal profession, Mr. Hegde said that restoring the glory of the legal profession is the responsibility of young legal professionals now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the event, the former Dean and Chairman, PG Department of Law, Karnatak University, Dharwad, C. Rajshekhar  said that mooting is an integral part and an important component of legal education.

Using such platforms, students could experience real court room situations, develop skills of advocacy which is inclusive of research, writing and oratory skills.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Presiding over the inaugural session, Acting Vice-Chancellor of KSLU Ratna R. Bharamgoudar said that the legal profession is undoubtedly limitless as there are tremendous opportunities in the field of litigation, judiciary, corporate sector and others.

Registrar Mohammad Zubair N., Registrar (Evaluation) G.B. Patil and others were present.

As many as 20 teams from across the State are participating in the competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app