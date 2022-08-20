Mooting helps law students hone debating skills, says judge

20 teams are participating in International Law Moot Court Competition at KSLU in Hubballi

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka Anant R. Hegde has emphasised the need for participation in moot court competitions to hone one’s debating skills.

Speaking at the inauguration of the eighth International Law Moot Court Competition at Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) and KSLU Law School in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said that participation in moot courts will help law students understand practical aspects of court proceedings.

Mr. Hegde, who shared his experiences and journey in the profession of law, threw light on important things that law students should keep in mind before going on to make a career in the legal profession. Referring to various developments in the legal profession, Mr. Hegde said that restoring the glory of the legal profession is the responsibility of young legal professionals now.

Inaugurating the event, the former Dean and Chairman, PG Department of Law, Karnatak University, Dharwad, C. Rajshekhar said that mooting is an integral part and an important component of legal education.

Using such platforms, students could experience real court room situations, develop skills of advocacy which is inclusive of research, writing and oratory skills.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Acting Vice-Chancellor of KSLU Ratna R. Bharamgoudar said that the legal profession is undoubtedly limitless as there are tremendous opportunities in the field of litigation, judiciary, corporate sector and others.

Registrar Mohammad Zubair N., Registrar (Evaluation) G.B. Patil and others were present.

As many as 20 teams from across the State are participating in the competition.