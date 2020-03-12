Moot court from today

Belagavi

12 March 2020 19:30 IST

KLS Raja Lakhamgouda Law College will organise the 10th M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Level Moot Court Competition in Belagavi between March 13-15.

“Attorney General of India and one of the former students of the college K.K. Venugopal is the patron of the competition,” chairman of the governing council of the college S.V. Ganachari told journalists in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mr. Venugopal bears most of the cost of the event, organised every year in memory of his father late M.K. Nambyar, a senior lawyer and Constitutional expert.

As many as 33 teams from different States will participate. They include four from Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Telangana, West Bengal, Goa, Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, apart from 17 teams from various districts in the State. They will debate on issues related to disqualification of legislators.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka B.M. Shyam Prasad, who will be the chief guest, will address the inaugural function. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Belagavi, R.J. Satish Singh, Chairman, Board of Management, KLS, P.S. Sawkar, and president of the society Anant Mandgi will attend the programme, according to college president A.H. Hawaldar.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka B.A. Patil will be the chief guest at the valedictory function. The former Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala S.R. Bannurmath and a former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka A.S. Pachhapure will be the guests of honour.