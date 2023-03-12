HamberMenu
‘Moot court contestants need a lot of creativity’

March 12, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A.S. Pachchapure, retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, speaking during the inauguration of the M.K. Nambyar National Moot Court Competition at Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi.

A.S. Pachchapure, retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, speaking during the inauguration of the M.K. Nambyar National Moot Court Competition at Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 13th edition of the M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Moot Court Competition was inaugurated at Raja Lakhamgouda Law College here on Friday.

It is held every year by the Karnatak Law Society in memory of M.K. Nambyar, senior lawyer and constitutional expert. K.K. Venugopal, former Attorney General of India, is the patron of the event.

A.S. Pachhapure, retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, inaugurated the event. He spoke to the participants and encouraged them. He felt that participants of moot court competitions needed a lot of creativity, in putting forth their expression and convincing arguments.

V.G. Kulkarni, advocate and secretary, Karnatak Law Society, asked young law graduates to focus more on litigation than joining corporate law companies.

R.S. Muthalik, advocate and Karnatak Law Society member, congratulated the 30 teams that have arrived from nine States for the competition and urged them to give their best.

M.R. Kulkarni, chairman, Governing Council, Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, felt that attaining internal and external peace is not easy. “Students, teachers, lawyers and others should strive to attain it,” he said.

A.H. Hawaldar, principal, Ashwini Parab, Moot Court Co-ordinator, Ajay Desai and Tanvi Kulkarni, coordinating committee members, were the anchors for the event.

Kshama Bhat proposed a vote of thanks. Tejaswini Somsale, Soumya Shetti and all staff and students were present.

