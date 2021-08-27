Moot court competition inaugurated

Belagavi

27 August 2021 21:01 IST

The 11th edition of the M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Level Moot Court Competition-2021 was inaugurated at the Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi, on Friday.

Advocate and chairman of Karnataka Law Society P.S. Sawkar, who declared the event open, said that the pan-India competition is patronised by Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal.

Mr. Venugopal is a Padma Vibhushan award winner and an alumnus of the college.

Advertising

Advertising

The annual competition is held in honour of his father M.K. Nambyar, a leading Constitutional lawyer. The competition has gained in reputation over the years to attract the best young minds from across the country.

Chairman, governing council, Gogte Institute of Technology, M.R. Kulkarni recalled the various ways in which Mr. Venugopal helped his alma mater. “Mr. Venugopal has donated for the construction of the platinum jubilee building, patronised the moot court competition and instituted a gold medal in the name of his father,” Mr. Kukarni said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe asked students to pick up practical skills outside of college, like in internships with the police and other departments and by court visits. “It is said that every one wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die. We should not be among those who wish for knowledge without experience. We should be able to run the hard mile and gain knowledge from all walks of life,’’ he said.

Advocate S.V. Ganachari asked students to pick up soft skills from competitions such as moot court. “Success in court depends on language and other soft skills. The judge will observe not only your language skills but also your demeanour. All such skills should be picked up during such competitions,’’ he said.

Faculty member and moot court coordinator Ashwini Parab spoke of the contribution of Mr. Nambyar to the development of Constitutional law in India.

She said that 12 teams from five different States will participate in this competition which is being held online this year due to the pandemic. As many as 30 advocates and academics will be acting as Moot Judges to judge the participants. Prizes worth ₹80,000 will be awarded to the winners in different categories and an award of ₹5,000 will be given to the Best Mooter in the name of Ashok Potdar, advocate, Belagavi.

She said that the topic for the moot court is about the imposition of a single language as the language of education and administration in the country. Every year, a topic related to Constitutional law is selected for the moot court competition, she said.