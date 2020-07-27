Moorusavirappa Koravipasses away

The former municipal councillor and former chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Development Authority and social worker Moorusavirappa Koravi breathed his last in Hubballi. The funeral took place on Sunday. He was 81.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and three sons, including Janata Dal(S) leader and the former councillor Rajanna Koravi.

Moorusavirappa Koravi, who served as municipal councillor for two terms, was also chairman of the Hubballi branch of KCC Bank. He served as a trustee of Unakal Siddappaja Mutt Trust for over four decades.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Chairman of Legislative Council Viranna Mattikatti, the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, the former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sankeshwar and MLC Srinivas Mane and others paid their last respects to him.