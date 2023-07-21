HamberMenu
Monuments and antiquities reflective of nation’s heritage, says expert

The former Director of Archaeology Department was speaking as a resource person at a workshop on conservation of monuments in Mandya on July 21

July 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The former Director of Archaeology Department H.M. Siddannagoudar called for greater conservation efforts of monuments and antiquities as they are reflective of the country’s heritage and culture.

He was speaking as a resource person at a workshop on conservation of monuments in Mandya on Friday, July 21. Mr. Siddannagoudar said stepped tanks, temples, mosques, memorials were reflective of events that transpired in the past and should be conserved as they constitute heritage. Besides, they should be protected for posterity as well and hence conservation of monuments was the responsibility of every citizen, he added.

In pursuit of all things modern, one should not ignore the relics and antiquities of the past as they also hold lessons in history. A society bereft of the knowledge of the past or the history cannot hope to create a bright future, said Siddannagoudar.

Sheikh Tanvir Asif, Mandya ZP CEO underlined the role of citizens in conservation of monuments for posterity and in the context of Mandya district, said that it was a treasure-trove of memorials and landmarks from the period of the Hoysalas.

There were temples of the Hoysala period, hero-stones, sculptures etc. belonging to a bygone era and their conservation should not result in altering the original structure.

The workshop dealt with various methods of conservation deputy director of tourism Rangaswamy, resource person Swaminathan and senior officials and staff of the Mandya ZP, were among those present.

