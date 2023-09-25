Monument conservation programme launched

September 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday inaugurated “Our Monument: Our Heritage, Our Identity, Our Pride” campaign, organised by the Tourism and Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department to attract private sector towards conservation of monuments and develop them into tourism sites.

Of the more than 800 protected monuments in the State, 280 monuments have been identified for the project.

The Chief Minister said that the cultural pride of the country and economy will get a boost if tourism grows. “If the public joins hands with the government to protect the monuments, our history and heritage can be passed on to the next generation. The concern behind Shakti (free bus travel for women) is that even the poor should be allowed to travel to spiritual and eco tourism centres and temples. About 60 lakh women have benefitted from the scheme. There is a substantial opportunity for tourism development in the State,” he said.

Stating that Shakti was not initiated only because of elections, he said: “The economy is gaining momentum and jobs are being created.”

On the occasion, the INTACH presented a Hoysala architecture ensemble, memorandum of understanding was signed for renovation of Venkatappa Art Gallery, MoU was signed for project management unit, a letter of intent was distributed to organisations that have expressed interest in being involved in conservation of monuments project and Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology demonstrated 3D laser scanning of monuments.