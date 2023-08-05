Monthly heritage walk by archaeology department kicks off

August 05, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The monthly heritage walk introduced for the general public by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage kicked off on Saturday to showcase a slice of the city’s heritage.

The heritage walk will be a regular feature on the first Saturday of every month and will be open to the locals as well as tourists, and the frequency will be increased depending on the public and tourists’ response.

Though it was initially mooted to hold the monthly programme on the first Sunday of every month the authorities settled for Saturday. Heritage Walks have been a regular feature in Mysuru and is being held on and off on a requisition and demand by government staff visiting Mysuru for training, educational institutions etc. It is also conducted during special occasions and for a few days during Dasara. But Mysuru, unlike a few cities, did not have a fixed itinerary for heritage walks for the general public and hence the department took the initiative.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage Ms. C.N. Manjula said the objective is to shore up interest among the public on heritage, and enlighten the citizens of the salient features of heritage structures that dot the cityscape and their historical importance.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru and former dean of Department of History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, was the resource person. He said though the number of people who took part in the heritage walk was few, there was healthy interaction and discussion and the exercise was fruitful. He said heritage walks in other cities are also held on a similar scale and are restricted to small groups of a few like-minded individuals.

The heritage walk commenced from the Town Hall at around 6.30 a.m. and covered the Clock Tower, Chamaraja Square, and the temples near it, K.R.Circle, Small Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, and the old CAVA building.

The authorities said there are nearly 500 plus heritage buildings in Mysuru of which about 130 have been notified as such. But the route from Town Hall to old CAVA building is the trail which is more popular and has been promoted given the manageable distance.

Heritage Walk will also be promoted among the stakeholders in the tourism sector like hotel owners association so that they could create awareness among tourists about it.

The authorities said those who wish to take part in the monthly heritage walk programme may contact the office of the Archaeology Museums and Heritage at Exhibition Grounds between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., call 0821-2424671 or email: ddheritagemysore@gmail.com