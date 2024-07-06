ADVERTISEMENT

Month-long spiritual discourse on message of Sharanas

Published - July 06, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Basava Samiti will be organising a month-long discourse on 12th century social reformers and their vachanas titled “Vishwakke Sharanara Sandesha”: Adhyatmika Pravachana” (Sharanas Message to the World: A Spiritual Discourse) at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi city from Sunday. The programme will conclude on August 4.

Basava Samiti district president Vilasvati Khuba and its vice-president Jayashree Dande, addressing presspersons here on Saturday said that Sri Mahant Swami of Kalyana Ashram, Sri Mahanteshwar Mutt, Mudgal will deliver the spiritual discourse.

Dr.Aravind Jatti,State President of Basava Samiti would inaugurate the month-long programme.

