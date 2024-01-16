Month-long Constitution awareness drive from Jan. 26

January 16, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

On the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, a Constitution awareness campaign will be launched in Mandya on the same day and will go on till February 23.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said the month-long awareness jatha will be flagged off by Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on January 26.

The campaign aims to spread awareness on the importance of the Constitution and also to strengthen national unity. The jatha will pass through every gram panchayat in the district and a route map will be chalked out soon, the deputy commissioner said.

A committee will be constituted at the Gram Panchayat level, taluk level, and district level for successfully organising the campaign, he said, asking the officers to hold meetings at the taluk levels inviting elected representatives.

The deputy commissioner said video excerpts will be played on the LED screen-equipped vehicles on the importance of Constitution during the jatha passing through the villages. During the jatha, tableaux and cultural troupes will participate.

A signature campaign will be held at places where meetings will be held as part of the jatha. The photographs of the campaign at the Gram Panchayat’s will be uploaded on the website.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif told the officers to identify roads that are abutted by historical monuments while identifying the route for the jatha in 233 Gram Panchayat’s.

