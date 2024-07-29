ADVERTISEMENT

Month-long Congress membership drive from August 16

Published - July 29, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru District Congress committee president B.J. Vijaykumar said here on Sunday that the party membership drive will be held for one month from August 16.

The internal elections of the Youth Congress Wing is also slated to be held in August and it will throw up new leaders and strengthen democracy, he added.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Vijaykumar said the membership drive exercise will infuse the party with new vigour and verve and the party was going from strength to strength. He said no other political party in the country conducts internal elections in a manner that was as open and constitutionally valid as the Congress.

The party leaders who released the poster for the membership drive, said that the preparation for the polls was under way and nominations were now open and could be filed till August 2. The membership registration drive will be held from August 16 to September 16, said Mr. Vijaykumar.

The internal polls are being held to elect various office-bearers including for State, District and Block Committees. The party has the right to reject the membership of those with criminal backgrounds. Besides, the party follows a one-person one-post policy, Mr. Vijaykumar added.

City unit president R. Murthy, general secretary M. Shivanna and others were present.

