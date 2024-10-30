Month-long awareness drive on breast cancer conducted by BHIO

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among Indian women, with over 2,00,000 new cases estimated each year and accounts for approximately 30% of all cancers in Indian women, said Dr. Srinivas K.G., Consultant Medical Oncologist, Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology (Bharath Cancer Hospital, BHIO).

He was speaking to media persons here on Wednesday to spell out details of various initiatives undertaken by BHIO as part of a month-long drive conducted on cancer awareness.

Dr. Srinivas said breast cancer was a significant health concern in India, with rising cases and a concerning mortality rate and underlined various risk factors such as family history and genetic predispositions, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, late childbearing, reduced breastfeeding and dietary habits. “Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals and other carcinogens may also play a role,” he added.

Dr. Srinivas said many women lack knowledge about symptoms, self-examinations, and the importance of early detection and pointed out that cultural stigma surrounding cancer, especially breast cancer, can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Besides, access to screening facilities like mammograms is limited, especially in rural areas, he said.

Pointing out that diagnosis and treatment often happen at later stages, with most being identified when cancer has advanced to Stage III or IV Though treatment options in India include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hormone therapy, access to them varies by region with rural areas facing more limitations, according to Dr. Srinivas. Financial strain is a significant factor; while public healthcare initiatives exist, out-of-pocket expenses are often high, he added.

Briefing about recent advancements focuses on improving and preserving the quality of life M. Vijay Kumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, BHIO briefed about recent advancements and their focus on improving and preserving quality of life.

As part of a month-long breast cancer awareness programme HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology conducted various awareness programs including camps at prominent parks across the city, free screening tests apart from extending 50% discount on mammography tests. In addition, the BHIO had also organised a talk on breast cancer at various organisations, according to the hospital authorities.

