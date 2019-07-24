Montessori children recreate scenes from freedom movement on stage

Kittur Rani Chennamma’s fierce verbal encounter with the representatives of British collector John Thackeray; Tipu Sultan’s heroic battle against British forces; Mangal Pandey’s armed resistance to British East India Company; Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent Satyagraha against the British Raj; Subhas Chandra Bose’s challenge to British rule; Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary struggle; and B.R. Ambedkar’s efforts for equal India — the scattered scenes of India’s freedom movement were recreated on the stage by Montessori children at a fancy dress competition organised at Doddappa Appa Auditorium in Sharnbasveshwar Residential Public School here on Tuesday.

The event was organised by The Hindu in association with SBR Montessori, as part of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

Four categories

To provide a level-playing ground, the competing children of different age groups were divided into four categories — Montessori I, II, III, and IV. The competition proceeded in the same order.

Kraanthiveera Sangolli Raayanna, Kannada film starring Darshan, seems to have had a heavy influence on the participants as children dressed up as Kittur Rani Chennamma, delivered dialogues from the film.

The characters of Subhash Chandra Bose, Mangal Pandey and Bhagat Singh were played by more than one participant.

A girl child caught the attention of the audience by playing the role of Razia Sultan, the empress regnant of the Delhi Sultanate, though the historical character was unrelated to the competition theme — India’s Freedom Movement.

A few children, mostly those from the first year of Montessori began crying for their parents just as they stepped on to the stage. Some were found struggling to manage with their costumes. Parents appeared to be more enthusiastic than their children throughout the competition.

“My wife began preparations a week ago. Unlike many other parents, we did not get the costumes on rent. Rather, we ourselves prepared them at home,” Hanamanta Bhyramadagi, whose daughter participated in the competition, said.

Maninder Kaur Sandhu and Menda Sandhya Rakesh, judges who had arrived from Hyderabad, successfully accomplished the toughest job — selecting the outstanding performers for the prizes. Lakshmi Maka, dean at Sharnbasva University, distributed the prizes to the winners.

Nanda S. Patil, head of SBR Montessori, and her team handled the children.

Winners

Shivani Ambarish, Shreyas, and Sanidhya got the first, second, and third prizes, respectively, in the Montessori I category.

In the Montessori II category, Sukhi Narayan won the first prize and Bhumika and Sanvita shared the second prize. Chanaveer got the third place. Anupriya, Arman, and Vanshika won the first, second, and third prizes, respectively, in the Montessori III category.

In the Montessori IV category, Arav and Sharanya got the first and the second prizes, respectively. The third prize was shared by Ananya S. and Samanvika. The fourth prize went to Sharan Kiran Maka.