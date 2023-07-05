Monsoon watch: Intermittent rains across Kodagu, inflow into dams meagre

July 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The South West Monsoon is yet to gain vigour in the Cauvery catchment regions of Kodagu and surrounding regions though an orange alert has been sounded in anticipation of heavy rains.

The last 48 hours saw traces of monsoon activity but there are concerns that rains are scanty and would not only impact the crops but have a negative bearing on drinking water status and agriculture in the downstream region.

There was light to moderate rains across Kodagu during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and the district as a whole received 36.43 mm of rainfall. The cumulative rainfall since January is 393.32 mm against 956.83 mm of rains received during the same period last year.

The rainfall was uniform across the district and Madikeri taluk received 48.78 mm of rains during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. During the same period, Virajpet received 54.83 mm and Somwarpet recorded 25.63 mm of rainfall.

Within the hoblis, Madikeri kasaba received 44 mm, Napoklu 40 mm, Sampaje 32.5 mm, and Bhagamandala recorded 78.2 mm of rainfall. The other centres with moderate to heavy rains included Hudikeri 33 mm, Srimangala 53.2 mm, Shantalli 66 mm, and Ammati which received 49 mm of rainfall.

While the current conditions are reckoned to be conducive for more rains, there are concerns that moderate rains may not be adequate to neutralise or reduce the rainfall deficit since June.

The water scarcity across the regions has been compounded by the failure of the pre-monsoon as well and Kodagu received 153 mm of rainfall against a normal of 245 mm between March 1 and May 31 this year. Against a normal of 534 mm during June, the district received 106 mm while the cumulative rains from June 1 to July 5 has been 175 mm as against a normal of 688 mm.

The situation is similar in the neighbouring districts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar with cloud cover but light to moderate rainfall. The inflow in to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) was meagre and was at the rate of 1,249 cusecs on Wednesday evening while it was 26,695 cusecs on the same day last year. The inflow into Kabini dam was nil.

The cumulative storage capacity across the Harangi, Hemavati, KRS, and Kabini in the Cauvery basin is 114.57 tmcft against which the available water was 32.4 tmcft KRS with a gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft held only 10.17 tmcft on Wednesday, while Kabini had 5.22 tmcft against the capacity of 19.52 tmcft. Hemavati had 13.83 tmcft against the storage capacity of 37.1 tmcft, while Harangi had 3.03 tmcft against the gross storage capacity of 8.5 tmcft.

