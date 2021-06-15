Monsoon turns active in Kodagu

Orange alert in the district till Wednesday; Shanthalli, Bhagamandala record 94 mm and 90.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours

Monsoon has become active in Kodagu with rains lashing the district where an orange alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department till Wednesday.

Acting on the IMD’s forecast of showers from Monday to Wednesday, the Kodagu district administration has advised the people to be watchful and seek its assistance in case of emergencies. Rains have been lashing several parts of the district since the last two days.

There’s a forecast of rain in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Kodagu has recorded combined average of 43.93 mm rain. Shanthalli in Somwarapet taluk and Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk have recorded 94 mm and 90.4 respectively until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Among the three taluks, Madikeri has recorded 62.57 mm of rain since Monday while Somwarpet and Virajpet have received 42.4 mm and 26.83 mm rain respectively.

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds were reported in some areas and the administration was geared up to tackle emergencies.

Acting on a report from the GSI, 85 places in the district had been declared vulnerable and prone to floods and landslides. Steps had been taken to shift the families living in such areas to safer places until the monsoon gets over. The district administration has taken steps to establish relief and rescue centres for housing those shifted from the risk zones. Schools and government buildings had been identified for shifting the families.

A team of NDRF is already camping in Kodagu with the State rescue teams, including the SDRF, already deployed in vulnerable areas to coordinate in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, moderate showers have also been lashing Mysuru city since Tuesday morning.