Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature from July 15 to 26

Published - July 01, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the monsoon session of the State legislature from July 15 to 26, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Monday.

He said the government had recommended to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to convene the monsoon session from July 15 to July 26 following a decision taken in the State Cabinet on June 20. The Cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to finalise the dates, he said.

The previous session was held in February, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, for a period of 15 days, during which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the State Budget.

