GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature from July 15 to 26

Published - July 01, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the monsoon session of the State legislature from July 15 to 26, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Monday.

He said the government had recommended to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to convene the monsoon session from July 15 to July 26 following a decision taken in the State Cabinet on June 20. The Cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to finalise the dates, he said.

The previous session was held in February, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, for a period of 15 days, during which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the State Budget.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.