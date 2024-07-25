Monsoon revives in Kodagu after short break

The southwest monsoon is in active mode again after a short break in Kodagu and the district received 54.9 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kodagu for Friday and, on Thursday, 40 schools in Kutta and T. Shettigeri were given holiday. Places like Bhagamandala, Shanthalli etc., which saw local flooding due to very heavy rain during the first spell early this month, received heavy showers again from Wednesday to Thursday. Bhagamandala registered 106.4 mm of rainfall, while Shanthalli received 218 mm of rain during the same period.

Other places with heavy rain included Koodlipet (105 mm), Hudkeri (127), Srimangala (96), Shanivarsanthe (86), and Napoklu (69.2), Among the taluks, Somwarpet received 129.95 mm.

The district administration in Kodagu was on its toes repairing rain-inflicted damages and clearing roads to pave way for the smooth movement of traffic. But there were also reports of damage to houses due to incessant rain.

Roof and wall collapse of houses have been reported from Toluru Shettahalli village in Somwarpet while a landslip was reported on the Kalkandur Shanthalli Road in Somwarpet taluk. There were multiple incidents of trees being uprooted and falling on the roads, which were cleared as on the Talacauvery-Bhagamandala Road.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) said that the cumulative loss suffered by it due to rain was estimated to be around ₹2.19 crore. This includes damage to transformers and uprooting of electricity poles. In all, 2,096 electricity poles have been damaged since the outbreak of monsoon till July 25, the CESC said.

In view of the continuing rain, there was no let up in the inflow into the Harangi dam in Kushalnagar. The rate of inflow on Thursday was 10,363 cusecs and the outflow was, 7200 cusecs. The reservoir level was 2,857.07 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,859 ft.

