Monsoon preparedness: 8 zonal teams to tackle emergencies

Eight teams have been constituted, one for each zone, with jurisdictional officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), traffic police, forest department, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to tackle any rain-related emergencies in the city.

The decision was taken after a review meeting on the city’s rain preparedness was held on Monday chaired by Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and Revenue Minister R. Ashok. This came days after the Chief Minister reviewed measures taken ahead of monsoon.

According to a press release, to prevent any untoward incidents during the monsoon months, 500 civil defence personnel will be deployed across the city, with the BBMP bearing the expenses.

Mr. Ashok, the release said, had directed the traffic police to barricade roads soon after there is a tree fall or branch getting cut. This is to prevent electrical accidents, as the branches or trees may bring down the electrical lines or poles. BWSSB was directed to immediately cover all manholes, while floodlights should be used to clear fallen branches and trees during night times.

The civic body, in coordination with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), will monitor all low-lying areas prone to flooding. KSNDMC has been directed to share with the BBMP all information pertaining to rain, areas likely to be affected and possibility of high-speed winds or squall, the release added.

Already, 211 flood prone areas in the city have been identified and sensors fitted in rajakaluves to alert on water levels. It had been proposed to increase the number of sensors in storm water drains to 200, the release added.

Mr. Ashok also said that the state government had set aside ₹3,010 crore for disaster management. In case of floods in other parts of the State, kalyana mantapas are used to rehabilitate the affected people.

However, these lack basic facilities. In this regard, the government was working to setting up permanent relief centres in districts with areas that get flooded frequently during the monsoon months. These centres, each costing around ₹15 crore, will have toilets, bedding, kitchen and health clinics, he said.