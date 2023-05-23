Monsoon: NDRF team to Kodagu next month

May 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will arrive in Kodagu next month. Disclosing this to reporters in Madikeri, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish said the team, as monsoon preparedness for handling emergencies like landslips and floods, will arrive in June before the onset of monsoon.

The team will conduct mock drills to raise confidence among the public on the preparedness of the force for handling emergencies.

Mr. Satish said the district administration is fully prepared to handle emergencies resulting from extreme monsoon situations.

Every monsoon, since the 2018 disaster, NDRF team camps in Kodagu with the State rescue teams, including the SDRF, to coordinate rescue operations. They are usually deployed in vulnerable areas for attending to the rescue operations in case of floods and landslides.

The team handled rescue operations when calamity struck Kodagu in 2018 and 2019. It continued to be deployed in the district as a precautionary measure.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Kodagu district administration identifies areas prone to landslides and floods and asks the administrations in the taluks to take all precautionary measures.