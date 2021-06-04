Monsoon has set over Karnataka: IMD

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 14:56 IST

A day after the southwest monsoon made an entry into Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday that it has made progress and set over Karnataka.

The IMD, since morning, has issued rain, thunderstorm and lightning warnings to various districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Dharwad and Shivamogga.

The IMD’s C.S. Patil said north interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall, while south interior Karnataka received fairly widespread rainfall. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded are Subrahmanya and Mangaluru airport 11 cm, Sankeshwar 9 cm, and Karwar, Badami, Kota in Udupi, and Bargur in Tumakuru 7 cm.

“Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 4 to 6. Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are very likely to experience very heavy to heavy rainfall for which orange alert is issued on June 4 and yellow alert for June 5. North interior and south interior Karnataka are very likely to experience widespread rain on June 4 and 5. Parts of north interior Karnataka, and south interior Karnataka - including Bengaluru - have been issued yellow alert and expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall,” he said. The Malnad districts have also been issued yellow alert.

Rainfall intensity and distribution are likely to temporarily decrease after June 5, Mr. Patil added.