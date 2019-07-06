Monsoon gaining vigour in Kodagu

The southwest monsoon in Kodagu appears to be gaining vigour with moderate to heavy rain across the district in the last 24 hours.

The district received 31.99 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday. There were incessant showers throughout the day and for the first time since the official onset of monsoon in June, water level at Triveni Sangamam, Bhagamandala, was on the rise. The catchment area in Bhagamandala received 101.9 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Other places with significant rainfall in the district include Madikeri Kasaba which recorded 46.40 mm, Sampaji (34.20 mm), Srimangala (38 mm), Napoklu (30 mm), Ponnampet (51.20 mm) and Shanthalli (43 mm).

Meanwhile, loose soil near the old private bus stand in Madikeri town gave way triggering concern as the district had witnessed large scale devastation due to unprecedented rains last year. A section of the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road too had developed cracks and the authorities have strengthened the retaining walls and the embankments and have carried out temporary repairs. However, movement of heavy-duty trucks, mainly goods carriers has been banned across the district during monsoon to minimise damage to roads.