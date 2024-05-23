Monsoon: CM tells DCs to take precautions

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Thursday that the deputy commissioners in the State have been asked to be on alert and take all necessary precautions ahead of the onset of monsoon to prevent any rain-related incidents that can be obviated through preparedness.

As there is a prediction of a good monsoon this year, the district administrations need to be on guard and prepare for the management of any possible floods, he added.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysore airport on arriving from Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he instructed the deputy commissioners during the video conference he had with them that farmers should not face any problem with regard to the availability of sowing seeds and fertilizers with districts, including Mysuru, getting pre-monsoon showers and the farmers are readying for sowing operations.

The district authorities have to make all necessary arrangements for sowing operations and overcome any scarcity, he said.

Water contamination

In the wake of the incident of water contamination at K. Salundi village near Mysuru, the Chief Minister has told the districts to ensure the drinking water quality and test the water samples before it is distributed so that contamination can be prevented. The drinking water supplied has to be safe. The precautions in this regard are a must from the district administrations during monsoon, he added.

On the action taken in the K. Salundi incident where a 22-year-old youth died after consuming polluted water, he said the deputy commissioner has been asked to submit a report after going into the details of the incident.

Already, three officials, including the chief officer, executive engineer and the assistant executive engineer of the Bogadi Town Panchayat that supplied water to the village, have been placed under suspension following the incident, he said.

The MUDA has no role in the water supply to the village. It was the Bogadi Town Panchayat which was supplying water to the village, he said.

The Chief Minister said the districts have been asked to ensure the release of crop damage loss to the farmers without any delay.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and others were present.

