Karnataka

Monsoon build-up in Kodagu

There are signs of the timely onset of South West Monsoon in Kodagu district parts of which had extensive cloud cover and received light to moderate rains on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast the monsoon to hit the State around June 5 and the build-up seem to indicate it.

According to the local authorities, the district had received 6.63 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Talukwise, Madikeri received 15.7 mm of rainfall, Virajpet 3.2 mm and Somwarpet 1 mm. However, Sampaje received 11 mm, Napoklu 13.4 mm and Bhagamandala 33 mm of rainfall.

Though the IMD had declared an Orange alert for Kodagu for May 31 and June 1, it passed off without any significant downpour. However, the district administration has braced for the worst-case scenario as Kodagu was devastated by floods and landslides in 2018 and again in 2019.

Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 25 persons under commanding officer R.K. Upadhyaya has already reached the district. The 10th battalion of NDRF arrived from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and will help in rescue and relief operations in case of flood or landslide. The team will camp in Kodagu till the end of August.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 7:33:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/monsoon-build-up-in-kodagu/article31732399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY