Monsoon below normal despite some rain in Kodagu

The southwest monsoon continues to play truant in parts of south interior Karnataka with less than normal rainfall across most regions.

Though Kodagu district, which is the catchment area for the Cauvery, received light to moderate showers in the last 24 hours, the rainfall deficit for July alone remains as high as 40%.

This will have a bearing on the regions in the downstream, which are dependent on the Cauvery waters for domestic use and industry as the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir is abating. Last year, the crest gates of the reservoir were opened as early as July 14 and the discharge was at the rate of nearly 20,000 cusecs as the dam had attained its full reservoir level of 124.8 feet. The water level on Saturday was hovering at 90.03 feet.

The district administration in Kodagu had issued orange alert based on forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, which had cautioned of very heavy rain in the district between July 18 and 22. The forecast was that Kodagu would receive rainfall in excess of 112 mm and up to 204 mm during the period but the daily average has remained low to moderate so far. The district received 24.7 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the local authorities.

Rainfall data in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre indicates that Kodagu received 640 mm of rainfall since June 1 till 20 and this was 48% below normal. Rainfall distribution across the three taluks of the district shows a decline compared to what is normal for the regions. But the inflow to the river is expected to marginally improve as Bhagamandala continues to receive good rain since the last few days.

The hobli received 70 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, while Sampaji received 88 mm during the same period.

The scenario in the adjoining Hassan district is no different. The decrease in rainfall in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan district is reflected in the water level at Hemavati reservoir located at Goruru near Hassan. Against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft, on Saturday, the water level stood at 2,888 ft. Last year by this time, the reservoir was full forcing the dam authorities to release water from the reservoir. As per the records as on July 20, 2018, the live storage in the dam was 33.07 tmcft. However, this time it is only 11.58 tmcft. The inflow on Saturday was at the rate of 9,078 cusecs.

Except a few parts of Arsikere in Hassan and Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, all parts received less than normal rainfall this monsoon season. Chikkamagaluru district received only 433 mm of rainfall since June 1, against the normal of 658 mm. The rainfall recorded so far is 34% less than the normal. However, villages around Sakharayapatna, Singatagere, and Yagati in Kadur taluk, a drought-prone ara, received more-than-normal rainfall this season.

Similarly in Hassan, villages around Banavara, Gandasi, Javagal, and Kanakatte of Arsikere taluk, constantly hit by drought, received more than normal rainfall this season. In other areas including Sakleshpur, which received heavy rain causing huge destruction and damage last year, recorded less-than-normal rainfall this year.

So far, Hassan district received 267 mm of rainfall against the normal of 308 mm. Shivamogga district received 670 mm of rain since June 1 and this is 31% below normal. During July, when the monsoon was to be at its peak, the district received 420 mm of rainfall which is 20% below normal.