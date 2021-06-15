Monsoon active over Malnad

Hassan

15 June 2021 11:26 IST

The southwest monsoon has been active over Malnad region for the last couple of days. Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall was recorded on Monday at Agumbe, Thirthahalli, Thalaguppa, Hunchadakatte, Sagar, Arasalu, Anavatti, Bhadravati, and Sorab in Shivamogga district; Jayapura, Kottigehara, Kalasa, Sringeri, Balehonnur, Tarikere, Yagati, and Ajjampura in Chikkmagaluru district; and Ballupete and Konanuru in Hassan district.

Shivamogga district received an average of 38.7 mm of rainfall on Monday. The highest of 149.80 mm was recorded in Hosanagar taluk. Thirthahalli taluk received 42.2 mm, Sagar 28.4 mm, and Sorab 33.10 mm. Normal life has been hit in these taluks. Power supply has been disrupted due to rains in the rural areas.